Marie A. Herrin
age 87, of Massillon, passed away on September 3, 2019 at Amherst Meadows. She was born on February 7, 1932 in Massillon to the late Albert and Mary (King) Haubert. She was a 1950 graduate of Mount Marie and then obtained her LPN degree which she used to do in-home nursing. Following her education, Marie proudly served her country in the United States Army for two years. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon. Marie enjoyed travelling in her younger years to places such as Mexico and California. She also had a huge love for animals, especially boxers which she owned quite a few of during her life.
She leaves behind her children: Tom and Pat Ackerman, Linda and Michael Ivan and Michael and Michelle Ackerman; two brothers, Paul Haubert and Chuck Haubert; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one coming soon. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her first husband, James L. Ackerman, and her former husband, Cecil Herrin.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 9th from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon, and again on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon with Fr. Ed Gretchko officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St. N.E., Louisville, Ohio 44641. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Amherst Meadows for their care and compassion of Marie during her stay.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 7, 2019