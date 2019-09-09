The Repository Obituaries
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
MARIE A. HERRIN


1932 - 2019
MARIE A. HERRIN Obituary
Marie A. Herrin

The family will receive friends on (TODAY) Monday, September 9th from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon, and again on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon with Fr. Ed Gretchko officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St. N.E., Louisville, Ohio 44641. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Amherst Meadows for their care and compassion of Marie during her stay.

Published in The Repository on Sept. 9, 2019
