Marie A. Herrin
The family will receive friends on (TODAY) Monday, September 9th from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon, and again on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon with Fr. Ed Gretchko officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St. N.E., Louisville, Ohio 44641. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Amherst Meadows for their care and compassion of Marie during her stay.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 9, 2019