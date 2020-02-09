Home

Marie E. Altimore


1928 - 2020
Marie E. Altimore Obituary
Marie E. Altimore

91, of Canton, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at The Landing of Canton. She was born in Wiesbaden, Germany on December 12, 1928 to the late John and Maria Knetsch. Marie was a member of Trinity Gospel Temple and enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, gardening and crocheting. She loved spending time with her family and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert "Bob" Altimore on December 7, 2015; granddaughter, Lori Altimore; brothers, Fritz, Heinz and Walter Knetsch and sister, Frieda Hansen. She leaves her sons, James R. (Brenda) Altimore of Magnolia, Ohio and Lenny L. (Rhonda) Altimore of Massillon; daughter, Donna Altimore of Canton; grandsons, Jamie (Lisa) Altimore of Magnolia, Shane Altimore of Canton and Nick Givens of Bowling Green, Ohio; great grandchildren, Karlee and Kenzee Altimore and her brother, Gottfried Knetsch of North Canton.

Private services will be held for the immediate family. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020
