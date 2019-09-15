Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Marie E. Cook


1924 - 2019
Marie E. Cook Obituary
Marie E. Cook

age 94, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. She was born December 26, 1924 in Canton to the late William and Marie Bremer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Cook; son, Larry Cook; sister, Lillian Parretta; brother, William Bremer. Survived by daughter, Sandy Marchbank; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Cook; grandchildren, Bob Marchbank, Krista (Mark) Jaynes, Greg Cook; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Samuel Jaynes; sister-in-law, Judy (Bill) Boswell; several nieces and nephews.

Services will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 12 Noon in the Schneeberger Funeral Home. Pastor George Keeler officiating. Visitation one hour before the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Lutheran Church, 909 Tuscarawas St. E. Canton, OH 44707. The family would like to thank St. Luke Lutheran Community for all the care given to Mom over the past seven years. www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019
