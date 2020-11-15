Marie E. (O'Leary) Peters



age 89, of Jackson Township, passed away Friday evening, November 6, 2020 in her home. She was born March 5, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late William and Isabel (Schmuck) O'Leary. Marie was a graduate of Marygrove College in Detroit. She received her Masters of Education from Kent State University and taught at Amherst Elementary School in Massillon.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dan Peters; and her brother, Raymond O'Leary. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Roland A. Peters of the home; son, Thomas (Cindy) Peters; daughters, Laura (David) Dureska, Joanne (Chuck) Zahler, Margaret Peters, and Lisa (Joseph) Becherer; daughter-in-law, Nancy Peters; grandchildren, Allison (Justin), Ryan, Danny, Jason (Jillian), Michael (Devon), Sean, Kyle (Jennifer), Joseph, and Vincent; great-grandchildren, Kade, Karas, and Emmaline. Marie's faith in God was the beacon that guided her throughout her life. She exhibited kindness, generosity, and respect towards her family, friends, and the many students she taught throughout the years. She loved to travel, play Bridge, participate in organizations such as College Club and Delta Tau Sorority as well as volunteer for various duties at St. Michael's Church. She was the heart and soul of her family where she taught them the importance of faith and love for one another. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor and infectious smile. Heaven certainly has received another angel.



A private funeral mass was held at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. With Rev. Fr. David Durkee, celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dan Peters Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund at Walsh University. The family extends special thanks to Crossroads Hospice and Helping Hands. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.



