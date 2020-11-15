1/1
MARIE E. (O'Leary) PETERS
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie E. (O'Leary) Peters

age 89, of Jackson Township, passed away Friday evening, November 6, 2020 in her home. She was born March 5, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late William and Isabel (Schmuck) O'Leary. Marie was a graduate of Marygrove College in Detroit. She received her Masters of Education from Kent State University and taught at Amherst Elementary School in Massillon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dan Peters; and her brother, Raymond O'Leary. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Roland A. Peters of the home; son, Thomas (Cindy) Peters; daughters, Laura (David) Dureska, Joanne (Chuck) Zahler, Margaret Peters, and Lisa (Joseph) Becherer; daughter-in-law, Nancy Peters; grandchildren, Allison (Justin), Ryan, Danny, Jason (Jillian), Michael (Devon), Sean, Kyle (Jennifer), Joseph, and Vincent; great-grandchildren, Kade, Karas, and Emmaline. Marie's faith in God was the beacon that guided her throughout her life. She exhibited kindness, generosity, and respect towards her family, friends, and the many students she taught throughout the years. She loved to travel, play Bridge, participate in organizations such as College Club and Delta Tau Sorority as well as volunteer for various duties at St. Michael's Church. She was the heart and soul of her family where she taught them the importance of faith and love for one another. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor and infectious smile. Heaven certainly has received another angel.

A private funeral mass was held at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. With Rev. Fr. David Durkee, celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dan Peters Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund at Walsh University. The family extends special thanks to Crossroads Hospice and Helping Hands. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karlo-Libby Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved