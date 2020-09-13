1/
MARIE EDDLEMAN
1922 - 2020
Marie Eddleman

97, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Danbury Woods in Cuyahoga Falls. She was born in Canton on December 5, 1922 to the late John and Marie Kinser. Marie was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church of Canton. She was employed at Stern & Mann's for 26 years, until they closed in 1993. She enjoyed playing cards and was a longtime member of a card club. She had a green thumb and was an avid gardener who loved her flowers. Marie was a wonderful mother to her two sons and was loved deeply by her family. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Eddleman in 1969; and her son, Philip Eddleman. Marie leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Mary Eddleman of Hudson, OH; grandchildren: Laura (Matthew) Heim of Burke, VA, Matthew (Amanda) Eddleman of Birmingham, AL and Marissa (Shaun) Armstrong of Baltimore, OH; and six great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11am at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel. Burial will follow at North Lawn Cemetery. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
