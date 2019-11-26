Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
Marie Heimann Obituary
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pathways Hospice, 1171 East Main St, Ashland, OH 44805. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home

and Crematory

330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Nov. 26, 2019
