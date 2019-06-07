Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Boone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie J. Boone


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie J. Boone Obituary
Marie J. Boone

93, of North Lawrence, passed away quietly at her residence on Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ida (Myers) Martin and her husband, Russell D. Boone; and survived by her daughters, Carol (Terry) Miller and Diann (David) Throckmorton; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; a step-great-grandchild and a host of treasured friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Pastor Ken Morrison of New Hope Chapel Church of Christ will officiate and burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family will receive condolences this evening, Friday, June 7th, from 6-8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. To view the complete obituary and sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.









330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now