|
|
Marie J. Boone
93, of North Lawrence, passed away quietly at her residence on Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ida (Myers) Martin and her husband, Russell D. Boone; and survived by her daughters, Carol (Terry) Miller and Diann (David) Throckmorton; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; a step-great-grandchild and a host of treasured friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Pastor Ken Morrison of New Hope Chapel Church of Christ will officiate and burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family will receive condolences this evening, Friday, June 7th, from 6-8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. To view the complete obituary and sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on June 7, 2019