Marie Louise Betz
Age 83, formerly of Louisville, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Anthem, Ariz. She was born in Canton, Ohio to the late Harold and Dorothy Stertzbach. She married Karl J. Betz in 1954 and they raised their family in the East Canton and Louisville area. Marie was one of the first female school bus drivers and drove for 28 years before she and Karl retired to the Phoenix, Ariz. area.
Marie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Karl Betz; siblings, John (Faye) Stertzbach, Ellie (Larry) Lautzenheiser, Dick (Marcia) Stertzbach, Linda (Fred) Torres, Kathy (Bill) Malone; four children, Cindy Reece (Eric Powell), Debbie Poparad, Scott (Vickie) Betz, Kevin Betz; two grandchildren, Kevin Betz II and Tim Betz and one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Betz. She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Betz, a sister, Janet Cotham, and two brothers, Harold Stertzbach, Jr. and Jerry Stertzbach.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 1 at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, OH with Rev. Dr. David Anderson officiating. Marie will be laid to rest in Liberty Cemetery, Minerva, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Marie. Online condolences may be left for the family at
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.