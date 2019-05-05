|
|
Marie M. (Martino) Korocedes
1935-2019
Age 84, of Canton, was born into this world March 4, 1935 and born into eternity Thursday, May 2, 2019. Marie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was an amazing mother to Laura Price and step-daughter, Brenda (Alfredos) Shiepis; grandmother to Nick and Mike Price, Chris (Sue) Shiepis, and known to many as Grandma/Momma Marie. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Angelo and Jeannette Martino; husband, John Korocedes; niece, Renee Shiepis; brothers: David, Vince, Charles; and sisters, Grace and Arlene Martino. She is also survived by brother, Clifford (Kathy) Martino of Florida.
Close family and friends will be received on Tuesday, from 11:30-1:30 at Rossi Funeral Home with Memorial Service beginning at 1:30 p.m., with Father Tom Bishop officiating.
ROSSI, 330-492-5830
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2019