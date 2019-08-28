|
Marie Morrison Kendrick
92, a life resident of Jackson Twp., died August 23, 2019. She was born on October 10, 1926, the daughter of Lawrence and Mary Scheetz. She graduated from Jackson High School in 1944 and attended Canton Business College in 1946. She was a member of St. Paul's Church.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Morrison and second husband Roland Kendrick; sister Angelina Rinker and brother Joseph Scheetz. She is survived by sister Violet Willaman and brother James Scheetz; daughters Jacqueline Bird and Robin Toogood. She is also survived by grandchildren Eric Bird and Jessica and husband Tony Livigni. She was blessed with great-grandchildren, Lauren Bird-Springer, Megan Delauder and Nehemiah, Leeland, Gracie and Lewie Livigni.
A private memorial service will be held at St Paul's church. Entombment at Sunset Hills Memory Garden. Family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 28, 2019