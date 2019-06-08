|
Marie T. Elkins 1938-2019
Of Canton, Ohio went to be with the Lord while surrounded by her loving family on June 5, 2019 at the age 80. She was born September 11, 1938 in Grafton, W.Va. to the late Denzil and Bernadine (Barnes) Mayle. Marie was an avid Cleveland sports fan and loved following her Indians. Marie was known and loved as "Grandma Yankee" by the Canton Mitey Mite Baseball team. The most important thing in her life was her family and she cherished the time they spent together.
She is survived by her best friend and loving husband, Troy; her children, Danny (Jodie) Elkins, Connie Elkins-Brandt and Lisa Elkins, all of Canton; three brothers, Denzil "Smoke" Mayle of Canton, Rob Mayle of East Canton and Keith Mayle of Canton; sister, Mary Mayle of Canton; six grandchildren, Kristen, Jason, Audrey, Brittany, Tiffany and Mary-Margaret; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by her brother, Houston "Doodle" Mayle and sister, Alberta Mayle.
Marie's family will receive friends Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Crystal Park Wesleyan Church, 2300 Mahoning Road NE in Canton with Pastor Larry Foster officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
