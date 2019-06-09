|
|
|
Marie T. Elkins
Marie's family will receive friends Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Crystal Park Wesleyan Church, 2300 Mahoning Road NE in Canton with Pastor Larry Foster officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at
Published in The Repository on June 9, 2019
