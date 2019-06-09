Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Crystal Park Wesleyan Church
2300 Mahoning Road NE
Canton, OH
Marie T. Elkins


1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Marie T. Elkins Obituary
Marie T. Elkins

Marie's family will receive friends Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Crystal Park Wesleyan Church, 2300 Mahoning Road NE in Canton with Pastor Larry Foster officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at

Published in The Repository on June 9, 2019
