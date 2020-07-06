1/1
Marilon Joanne Schuring
1932 - 2020
Marilon Joanne Schuring

Age 87, passed away peacefully July 2, 2020. She was born November 24, 1932 daughter to the late Edward and Doris (Poulson) Dietsch. Marilon had lived in Canton for many years and had been a resident of Canton Regency prior to moving to Vitalia in Westlake. She was a wonderful wife, loving mother, adoring grandmother and friend to all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Schuring; brother, Robert Dietsch and fiancé, William Eckroate. She is survived by her two children, Brent (Donna) Schuring of Concord, N.C., daughter, Brenda Goodman (fiancé, John DePalma); five grandchildren, Michelle (Jesse) Pierce, Michael (Reagan) Schuring, Zachary, Jacob and Parker Goodman as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

`Calling hours with social distancing guidelines in place will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Funeral service will be private. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association. Those wishing to send their condolences may visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
