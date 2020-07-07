Marilon Joanne
Schuring
Calling hours with social distancing guidelines in place will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Funeral service will be private. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the American Heart Association
or the Alzheimer's Association
. Those wishing to send their condolences may visitwww.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jul. 7, 2020.