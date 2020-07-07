1/
Marilon Joanne Schuring
Marilon Joanne

Schuring

Calling hours with social distancing guidelines in place will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Funeral service will be private. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association. Those wishing to send their condolences may visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
