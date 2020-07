Marilon JoanneSchuringCalling hours with social distancing guidelines in place will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Funeral service will be private. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association . Those wishing to send their condolences may visitReed Funeral HomeCanton Chapel330-477-6721