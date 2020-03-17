Home

Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Crossroads United Methodist Church

Marilou A. Monick

Marilou A. Monick Obituary
Marilou A. Monick

Age 71, of North Canton, died Sunday evening in her home following an extended illness. Born in Canton she was the daughter of the late Russell & Marylou (Cupac) Bumgarner, was a graduate of McKinley High School and retired from Macy's Department Store. She was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church and enjoyed sewing.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert Monick of the home; son, Mark (Beth) Morick of Goodyear, Ariz.; daughter, Michelle (David Evans) Jeffreys of North Canton; brother, Clair (Ardie) Bumgarner of Canton; sister, Nancy Beddell of Massillon; grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler, Megan, Luke and Emily.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Crossroads United Methodist Church with Rev. Donald Ackerman officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2020
