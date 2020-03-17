|
|
Marilou A. Monick
Age 71, of North Canton, died Sunday evening in her home following an extended illness. Born in Canton she was the daughter of the late Russell & Marylou (Cupac) Bumgarner, was a graduate of McKinley High School and retired from Macy's Department Store. She was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church and enjoyed sewing.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert Monick of the home; son, Mark (Beth) Morick of Goodyear, Ariz.; daughter, Michelle (David Evans) Jeffreys of North Canton; brother, Clair (Ardie) Bumgarner of Canton; sister, Nancy Beddell of Massillon; grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler, Megan, Luke and Emily.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Crossroads United Methodist Church with Rev. Donald Ackerman officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2020