Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
Highland Memorial Park
Marilyn A. Frustos


1931 - 2020
Marilyn A. Frustos Obituary
Marilyn A. Frustos

age 89, of Alliance, passed away at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born Jan. 2, 1931 in Alliance, Ohio to William J. Sr. and Emily K. (Wanamaker) Thomas. A graduate of Alliance High School, January 1950, Marilyn worked as a telephone operator before her retirement. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Marilyn enjoyed golfing, knitting, basket weaving and playing cards. She especially enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Ben (Debbie) Frustos Jr. of Alliance; granddaughters, Ally (Brendan) Rodgers, Cory (Matthew) Tafe, and Addie (David) Butler; great-grandchildren, Zane and Sydney Peterson, Presley Butler, Lennon and Avery Rodgers and Emree Tafe; numerous nieces and nephews; and sister in-laws, Mary Jean Reale of Columbus, Ohio and Corrine Densmore of Florida, and Joyce Thomas of Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Ben V. Frustos whom she married Sept. 10, 1955, and who died March 28, 2007; two infant children; sister, Betty J. Hale; and brothers, William Thomas Jr., Jack Thomas, and Bob Thomas.

There will be a private chapel service at Highland Memorial Park on Tuesday. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sheila's Haven, 19690 West Middletown Rd, Beloit, OH 44609. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Apr. 18, 2020
