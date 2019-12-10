|
Marilyn A. Lawson
85, of Massillon, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Born in Beach City, Ohio, May 7, 1934, a daughter to the late Edward and Florence Border, Marilyn graduated from Beach City High School. She held several jobs including manager of the toy and sporting goods department at Miller Sales. A member of Grace United Church of Christ in Massillon and Eastern Star Legacy Chapter 596, Marilyn loved traveling, camping and her family – especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Dean Border; Marilyn is survived by her husband of 63 years, Wayne E. Lawson, of the home; their daughters, Diane (Charles) Matthews and Sharon (Wayne) Proudfoot; grandchildren, Daniel (Erin) Matthews, Douglas (Jamie) Matthews, Kelli (Devin) Schfrath and Benjamin Proudfoot; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Charles and Elliotte Matthews, Lily and William Matthews, and Jenevieve and Gwyneth Schafrath; brother, William (Charmagne) Border and sisters, Joyce (Veryle) Draime and Jane Kermanides.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Rev. Steven D. Johnson will officiate and burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family will receive condolences on Wednesday evening, December 11, from 5-7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday, from 10-11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. A memorial service by Eastern Star Legacy Chapter will be conducted at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday evening in the funeral home. The family extends sincere thanks to Mercy Medical Center Hospice for all the love and support they've received during the last several weeks. They have also suggested memorial contributions to Mercy Hospice. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit,
Published in The Repository on Dec. 10, 2019