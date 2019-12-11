|
Marilyn A. Lawson
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Rev. Steven D. Johnson will officiate and burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family will receive condolences on Wednesday evening, December 11, from 5-7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday, from 10-11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. A memorial service by Eastern Star Legacy Chapter will be conducted at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday evening in the funeral home. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit
www.atkninsonfeucht.com
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Dec. 11, 2019