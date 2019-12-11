Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn A. Lawson


1934 - 2019
Send Flowers
Marilyn A. Lawson Obituary
Marilyn A. Lawson

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Rev. Steven D. Johnson will officiate and burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family will receive condolences on Wednesday evening, December 11, from 5-7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday, from 10-11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. A memorial service by Eastern Star Legacy Chapter will be conducted at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday evening in the funeral home. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit

www.atkninsonfeucht.com









330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -