Marilyn A. LordAge 88, died peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Edwin. Born February 29 1932 in Canton, Ohio she was the daughter of Thomas and Mabel Phillips. She graduated from Lincoln High School class of 1950. Edwin and Marilyn built a successful real estate investment business from the ground up as builders and developers of many houses and apartments in Stark and Tuscarawas counties. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ and belonged to many professional and social organizations. Ed and Marilyn traveled extensively and had great stories to tell. Marilyn was the matriarch of the family, she brought everyone together and never missed a birthday or anniversary. She is survived by children, Diane Graham, Norman (Janel) Lord, Janet (John) Dettore; grandchildren, Edward (Desiree) Graham, Marissa Workman, Bryan (Rachel) Graham, Leah (Nicholas) Carreon, and Leon Lord. Marilyn was indeed a kind soul and will be missed by all.Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Hills Burial Park.