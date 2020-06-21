Marilyn A. Lord
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn A. Lord

Age 88, died peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Edwin. Born February 29 1932 in Canton, Ohio she was the daughter of Thomas and Mabel Phillips. She graduated from Lincoln High School class of 1950. Edwin and Marilyn built a successful real estate investment business from the ground up as builders and developers of many houses and apartments in Stark and Tuscarawas counties. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ and belonged to many professional and social organizations. Ed and Marilyn traveled extensively and had great stories to tell. Marilyn was the matriarch of the family, she brought everyone together and never missed a birthday or anniversary. She is survived by children, Diane Graham, Norman (Janel) Lord, Janet (John) Dettore; grandchildren, Edward (Desiree) Graham, Marissa Workman, Bryan (Rachel) Graham, Leah (Nicholas) Carreon, and Leon Lord. Marilyn was indeed a kind soul and will be missed by all.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Hills Burial Park. To share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Sunset Hills Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved