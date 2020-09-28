Marilyn A. Slusser78 of Canal Fulton, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born February 1, 1942 in Medina to the late Ralph and Ila (Campbell) Greene, she had been a Canal Fulton resident all of her life, graduating from Northwest High School and retired from the Northwest Local School District. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister-in-law.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Bill Greene and sister, Sue Gesaman. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Dale Glenn Slusser; children, Kimberly Slusser Thompson, Todd (Amanda) Slusser; grandchildren, Austin Slusser, Kaitlyn (Ronnie) Thompson Hopkins, Lindsay Thompson, Allison Slusser; nephews, Brad and Craig Gesaman.Funeral Services will be held WEDNESDAY, 1:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. Burial at Canal Fulton Cemetery. Calling Hours Tuesday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356