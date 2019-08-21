|
Marilyn Adams
age 86, has gone to join her beloved husband, Robert O. Adams; parents, Forrest and Minnie Fearn; parents-in-love, Roy and Agurtha (Gert) Knowles; two brothers, Bruce and Floyd Fearn and one sister, Dorothy Fearn on Aug. 17, 2019. Those left behind, daughter, Robin and her husband, Tom Kessinger; brother, Clifford Fearn and his wife, Shirley as well as nieces, nephews, family and many friends.
She was a member of the Homeworth Chapter Eastern Star. We will greatly miss her smile, love and how a room would come alive with her laughter. Her and Dad were "two peas in a pod" who loved eating out, helping other and spending time with good friends.
In honor of their memory find time to get together with friends, enjoy a meal, talk about good memories and I'm sure Mom and Dad will be there as well. They both loved having flowers and trees so in lieu of sending flowers, please plant some flowers or send them to a loved one or nursing home in honor of the two best parents a girl could ask for. Many heartful thanks to Brenda Burgess, Joann, Andy and staff at Andy's Restaurant; Gail, Josh, Jimmy, the girls in the bakery and all the other staff at Food City West who made Mom smile these last four and a half years and feel welcome and loved in a new place. To quote Mom "Smile, God Loves You and so do I". Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019