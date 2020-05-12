Marilyn Ann McPherson
1938 - 2020
Marilyn Ann McPherson

81, of North Canton, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born November 22, 1938 in Mentor, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Elmer S. McHugh and Lillian Mae (Fain) McHugh. A devoted wife and mother, Marilyn was a wonderful homemaker who brought joy to her family through her sweet spirit and selfless acts of love. She often showed her affection through her delicious home cooking. Marilyn loved the Lord and served the church in various ways, including singing in a family trio and teaching Bible lessons to children. She was a long-time member of Canton Baptist temple, where she volunteered in the church nursery. She studied at Salem Bible College, having graduated from West Farmington High School in the class of 1957. While raising her family, Marilyn also worked at York Steak House, Gibbs Manufacturing, The Free Press and Blair's Cleaners, where she was honored as Lead Employee.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 59 years (June 10), William McKendree McPherson; three sons, Robert Lee McPherson and his wife Sandy (Park) McPherson of Stamford, Conn., Timothy Edward McPherson and his wife, Nancy (Grella) McPherson of Overland Park, Kan., and Daniel Scott McPherson of Canton, Ohio; six grandsons, Scott, Matthew and his wife, Lyndsey, Christopher and his wife, Bethany, Jonathan, Michael and his wife, Allison, and Sean; two great-granddaughters, Esther and Eleanor; five siblings, Jonathan McHugh and his wife, Joan of Sebring, Fla., Jane (McHugh) Burcaw of Salem, Ohio, Lois (McHugh) Smith and her husband, Joseph of Hartville, Ohio, James McHugh and his wife, Faith of Sterling, Ohio, and Paul McHugh and his wife, Aina of Seven Hills, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Elmer S. McHugh and Lillian Rae (Fae) McHugh; and siblings, Warren McHugh and Raymond McHugh.

In light of the current world situation, funeral service is private for the family. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 12, 2020.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
May 12, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Elizabeth Strasser
May 11, 2020
A wonderful sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and loving example of a Christian. So blessed to call her sister!
Paul McHugh
Brother
