Marilyn D. Kiefer


1928 - 2019
Marilyn D. Kiefer Obituary
Marilyn D. Kiefer

90, passed away following a brief illness. She was born in Massillon on September 5, 1928 to Cletus and Elmira (Lutz) Greetter. She was a life resident of Massillon and

employed at EKCO. Marilyn loved to sing and dance,

always enjoyed the company

of people and was never found with anything out of place.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James P. Kiefer (1988); sister, Margaret McKeen; and a brother, Gene Greetter. She is survived by her son, Mark Johnson and grandchildren, Deidrea and Christopher Johnson. Marilyn was often quoted saying, "We are not here for a long time, We are here for a Good Time".

A private family gathering was held. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 8, 2019
