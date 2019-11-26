|
Marilyn E. Lilley
94, passed away peacefully with family by her side on November 24, 2019. Marilyn was born in Canton, Ohio, on November 8, 1925, the daughter of the late Robert and Hazel Cordray. Marilyn moved from Canton to Cuyahoga Falls in 1955 and was a Teacher at Middlebranch High School and Bolich Middle School. She was one of the original members of Northminster Presbyterian Church and was deeply devoted to helping the entire congregation at any time. She was also a 70+ year member of PEO.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Virgil A. Lilley, and her brother, Robert Cordray. She will be dearly missed by her children, Diane (David) Rozlog, and Richard Lilley of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Cody D. Knepp, Ashley N. Knepp and Evan (Cassie) Rozlog; five great-grandchildren, Dominic, Mason, Jackson, Hudson and Dawson, and many extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. The funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 104 Portage Trail Ext. W, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223, and guests are welcome to visit one hour prior. Marilyn will be laid to rest at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in her honor to Northminster Presbyterian Church or PEO Sisterhood at PEO Executive Office, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312. To leave a special message for the family online, or to view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 26, 2019