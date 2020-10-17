Marilyn Elizabeth Simmons Germain
was born January 9, 1936. She went home to be with the Lord on October 11, 2020. Marilyn was known for her humor, style, garage sales and always ready for a card game. She was very active in children's church at Brandon Christian Fellowship while doing skits and plays for all. Most important, she wanted to spread the word of God.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Harriet Coulter, her brothers, Bob and Ronnie Coulter, her husbands Bill Simmons and Jack Germain and grandson Cory. She is survived by her sister Susan, her four sons and daughters-in law, Mike, Todd, Shawn and Jackie, and Ryan and Lisa Simmons, her grandchildren: Shawn Jr., Nathan, Adam, Ashton, Elliot, Amanda, Natalie, Sarah, Joel, Jacob and Mattie. She was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Shawn III, Alyssa, Jaden, Pierson, Averi, Kyler, Emmerson and Carter. Marilyn will be missed as much as she was loved.
The family will be accepting friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers you may donate to Life Path Hospice at www.chaptershealth.org
.
Wells Memorial, 813-752-1111
1903 W Reynolds St, Plant City, FL 33563