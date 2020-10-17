1/1
Marilyn Elizabeth Simmons Germain
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Elizabeth Simmons Germain

was born January 9, 1936. She went home to be with the Lord on October 11, 2020. Marilyn was known for her humor, style, garage sales and always ready for a card game. She was very active in children's church at Brandon Christian Fellowship while doing skits and plays for all. Most important, she wanted to spread the word of God.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Harriet Coulter, her brothers, Bob and Ronnie Coulter, her husbands Bill Simmons and Jack Germain and grandson Cory. She is survived by her sister Susan, her four sons and daughters-in law, Mike, Todd, Shawn and Jackie, and Ryan and Lisa Simmons, her grandchildren: Shawn Jr., Nathan, Adam, Ashton, Elliot, Amanda, Natalie, Sarah, Joel, Jacob and Mattie. She was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Shawn III, Alyssa, Jaden, Pierson, Averi, Kyler, Emmerson and Carter. Marilyn will be missed as much as she was loved.

The family will be accepting friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers you may donate to Life Path Hospice at www.chaptershealth.org.

Wells Memorial, 813-752-1111

1903 W Reynolds St, Plant City, FL 33563

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved