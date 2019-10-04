|
Marilyn J. Arnold
Age 86 of Anchorage, Alaska, and formerly of
Minerva, died Sept. 15, 2019. She was born June 1, 1933 in Steubenville to Harry and Anna (Alban) Keller. She worked in the accounting office for W. T. Grant; and is a member of the Minerva United Methodist Church where she taught 2nd grade Sunday School for many years. She was a cook for Minerva Community Meals for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Arnold in 2012; son, Van Arnold; sister, Laura Keller, two brothers, Harry Keller, Jr., and Ralph Keller.
She is survived by a daughter, Vicky Sargent of Anchorage, Alaska; and two brothers, Earl and Harold Keller both of FL; three grandchildren, Victor and Eric Sargent, Andrew Sargent and Anna Sargent, two great grandchildren, Hailey and Aeva
Sargent.
Funeral services will be Tuesday 11:00 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
