MARILYN J. BEARD


MARILYN J. BEARD


1927 - 2019
MARILYN J. BEARD Obituary
Marilyn J. Beard

age 91, of Canton, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. A life resident of Canton, she was a 1945 graduate of Timken High School and worked for Photomatic

Typographers, Inc. Her

memberships include Westbrook Park United Methodist Church and the Amateur Bowlers Hall of Fame.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Beard; her parents, Harold and Margaret Sprankle and stepmother, Arline Sprankle. She is survived by her sons, Tim (Anna Mae) Beard and Scott (Kristine) Beard; grandchildren, Rebekah Beard, Rachel (Ranson) Stillwell, Jonathan (Hayley) Beard; great grandchildren, Ryland and Reid Stillwell and her daily furry companion, Zeke.

Private services will be held at Schneeberger Funeral Home . Rev. John C. Mather will officiate. Memorials can be made to the .

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger

330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2019
