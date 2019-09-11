|
Marilyn J. Sweitzer
Age 85, of Louisville, passed away September 9, 2019 in her home. She was born July 24, 1934 in Minerva, Ohio, daughter to the late Harry and Daulce Treacher. She devoted herself to her family and her faith. Marilyn was a member of Beacon of Hope Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She enjoyed going out with friends to eat and was a member of Jolly Pilgrims.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Everett G. Sweitzer; her sisters, Wanda Truxall and Charlotte Walter. Survived by three children, Connie (Donald) McCormish of New Castle, Pa., Sherri (Russell) Bishop of Dublin, Ohio, Larry (Beverli) Sweitzer of Canton; five grandchildren, Ashley, Miranda, Rusty, Emily, Brian; eight great grandchildren; and brother, Harry Treacher. There are many nieces and nephews also surviving.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday at 11 a.m. at Beacon of Hope Church in Louisville. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel and one hour prior to the service in the church. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook or share a fond memory.
