Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Beacon of Hope Church
Louisville, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Beacon of Hope Church
Louisville, OH
Marilyn J. Sweitzer

Marilyn J. Sweitzer Obituary
Marilyn J. Sweitzer

Funeral service will be conducted Friday at 11 a.m. at Beacon of Hope Church in Louisville. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel and one hour prior to the service in the church. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook or share a fond memory.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 12, 2019
