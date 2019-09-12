|
|
|
Marilyn J. Sweitzer
Funeral service will be conducted Friday at 11 a.m. at Beacon of Hope Church in Louisville. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel and one hour prior to the service in the church. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook or share a fond memory.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 12, 2019