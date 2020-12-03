Marilyn J. Williams
Marilyn J. (Burger) Williams, 84, of Massillon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Hennis Care Center in Dover, Ohio. Born on Jan. 12, 1936 in Alliance, to Charles and Clarice (Cracknell) Burger, she lived in Massillon for most of her life. Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her three sons, John (Joanne) Williams, Laverne (Kristy) Williams and Marlin (Darcy) Williams; seven grandchildren, Autumn, Jacob, Kasey, Nicholas, Garren, Simon and Flynn Williams; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents.
Her Memorial Service will be held at a later date. You are invited to view Marilyn's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home, 330-823-2159