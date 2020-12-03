1/1
Marilyn J. Williams
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn J. Williams

Marilyn J. (Burger) Williams, 84, of Massillon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Hennis Care Center in Dover, Ohio. Born on Jan. 12, 1936 in Alliance, to Charles and Clarice (Cracknell) Burger, she lived in Massillon for most of her life. Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her three sons, John (Joanne) Williams, Laverne (Kristy) Williams and Marlin (Darcy) Williams; seven grandchildren, Autumn, Jacob, Kasey, Nicholas, Garren, Simon and Flynn Williams; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents.

Her Memorial Service will be held at a later date. You are invited to view Marilyn's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.

Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home, 330-823-2159

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
330-823-2159
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved