Marilyn J. Wolforth



age 86 of Canton passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born on Oct. 5, 1933 in Canton, Ohio to the late Charles and Florence (Hayes) Mason. Marilyn was a member of New Life Tabernacle of Perry Township.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Wolforth, in 2017. She is survived by her children, Celeste (Ross) Williams, JoAnna (James) Priest, and Mark Wolforth; grandchildren, Stephen Priest, Kenneth (Krista) Kieffer, Anna (John) Cross, April (nee Tucker) Johns, Megan Wolforth, and Steve Lindburg; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Mason, and many nieces and nephews.



A private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



