Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Marilyn Jean Evanoff


1928 - 2020
Marilyn Jean Evanoff Obituary
Marilyn Jean Evanoff

91, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Altercare of Alliance. She was born in Canton on Dec. 22, 1928 and was a graduate of Lincoln High School. Marilyn enjoyed cooking and gardening and will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Evanoff; parents, Herman Kincaid and Pauline Nofsinger; son, Terry Evanoff; brothers, George, Charles and Jerry Kincaid. She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Ralph "Chip" and Cindy Evanoff of Virginia; granddaughters, Elissa Leishman and her fiance, Mike and Julie Ann Evanoff and her fiance, Carson; great-grandchildren, Timmy and Jackson Walters and Paityn Barker; brother, James Kincaid; half brother, Bill; half sisters, Louise, Cathy and Linda and several other half siblings.

Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling hours will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 29, 2020
