Marilyn Jean Evanoff
91, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Altercare of Alliance. She was born in Canton on Dec. 22, 1928 and was a graduate of Lincoln High School. Marilyn enjoyed cooking and gardening and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Evanoff; parents, Herman Kincaid and Pauline Nofsinger; son, Terry Evanoff; brothers, George, Charles and Jerry Kincaid. She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Ralph "Chip" and Cindy Evanoff of Virginia; granddaughters, Elissa Leishman and her fiance, Mike and Julie Ann Evanoff and her fiance, Carson; great-grandchildren, Timmy and Jackson Walters and Paityn Barker; brother, James Kincaid; half brother, Bill; half sisters, Louise, Cathy and Linda and several other half siblings.
Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling hours will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 29, 2020