The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILYN KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILYN JEAN KELLY


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARILYN JEAN KELLY Obituary
Marilyn Jean Kelly

90, of Brewster, formerly of Massillon, passed away on May 5, 2019. She was born on November 2, 1928 in Massillon to the late Edmund and Helen (Kannel) Getz. She married William Kelly on June 24, 1977. In her spare time, Marilyn enjoyed fishing, watching basketball and loved to gamble. She also loved bowling and was on the Women's Bowling League in Massillon and enjoyed her monthly card club which she was still actively involved in. Marilyn's greatest passion in life was her family. In addition to raising her seven children, Marilyn also had 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren that were the light of her life. Spending time with her family was always a priority. They always got together for Sunday family dinners and Marilyn would showcase her amazing cooking skills with her one of kind dishes such as oyster soup, homemade lasagna and rice pudding.

In addition to her cooking skills, Marilyn had unwavering strength which is one of many traits she passed down to her children including her two sons who are currently battling leukemia.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Howard (Diane) Shanklin, Dale (Stephanie) Shanklin, Kim (Vincent) Harvey, Randy (Susan) Shanklin, and Wendy (Mike) Johnson; adoptive daughters, Phyllis Wallace and Mary Jane Spidell; her 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Richard (Mabel Foster) Getz. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Kelly; daughter Pam (Shanklin) Miner; son, Kenneth Shanklin; and special friend, Bill Ammond.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9th from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Webb Parsons officiating and final resting place will be Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family would like to give special thanks to Amherst Meadows for their care and compassion during Marilyn's time there. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090, to honor both of her strong sons.

Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now