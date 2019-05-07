Marilyn Jean Kelly



90, of Brewster, formerly of Massillon, passed away on May 5, 2019. She was born on November 2, 1928 in Massillon to the late Edmund and Helen (Kannel) Getz. She married William Kelly on June 24, 1977. In her spare time, Marilyn enjoyed fishing, watching basketball and loved to gamble. She also loved bowling and was on the Women's Bowling League in Massillon and enjoyed her monthly card club which she was still actively involved in. Marilyn's greatest passion in life was her family. In addition to raising her seven children, Marilyn also had 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren that were the light of her life. Spending time with her family was always a priority. They always got together for Sunday family dinners and Marilyn would showcase her amazing cooking skills with her one of kind dishes such as oyster soup, homemade lasagna and rice pudding.



In addition to her cooking skills, Marilyn had unwavering strength which is one of many traits she passed down to her children including her two sons who are currently battling leukemia.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Howard (Diane) Shanklin, Dale (Stephanie) Shanklin, Kim (Vincent) Harvey, Randy (Susan) Shanklin, and Wendy (Mike) Johnson; adoptive daughters, Phyllis Wallace and Mary Jane Spidell; her 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Richard (Mabel Foster) Getz. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Kelly; daughter Pam (Shanklin) Miner; son, Kenneth Shanklin; and special friend, Bill Ammond.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9th from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Webb Parsons officiating and final resting place will be Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family would like to give special thanks to Amherst Meadows for their care and compassion during Marilyn's time there. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090, to honor both of her strong sons.



Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019