|
|
Marilyn Jean Kelly
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9th from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Webb Parsons officiating and final resting place will be Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090, to honor both of her strong sons.
Paquelet Funeral Home,
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 8, 2019