Marilyn Jeanne Speight 1956-2019



62 of Perry Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, March 25, 2019. Marilyn was born on October 15, 1956 in Massillon, the daughter of Alexander and Therese (Jordan) Matie. She lived in the area most of her life and was a 1973 graduate of Washington High School. Marilyn operated her own cleaning business for many years. She was a very loving and devoted mother. She dedicated herself to her children. Marilyn was a strong and faithful hard working woman who loved her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Paul Matie. She is survived by her sons, Louis (Kimberly) Zulli, Nicholas (Megan Lantzer) Speight and Joseph Speight; parents, Alexander and Therese Matie; siblings, Marie Frenz, Mark (Jennifer) Matie, Anthony Matie, Michelle Matie – Tecco, and Deborah (Scott) Butterfield; best friend, Vicki Campbell; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help cover expenses. Messages of support and comfort may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.



