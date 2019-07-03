|
Marilyn Joan Betz
Age 72, of Waynesburg, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 7, 1947 in Canton, a daughter of the late Marion and Vera (Shearer) Fitzsimmons, and was a life resident of Waynesburg. Joan was a 1965 graduate of Sandy Valley High School and was a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane "Tookie" Domer. Joan is survived by her husband, Robert L. Betz, with whom she would have celebrated their 52nd Wedding Anniversary on July 29th; two daughters, Debra Betz, and Kay (Steve) Conley; three grandchildren Victoria and Cassandra Conley, and Jake Kent; one sister and one brother, Jean Robertson and Dale "Sonny" Fitzsimmons, and several nieces and nephews, including Amy Hughes, Kim Pence, and Mitch Domer, who were very special to her, and her faithful dog, Fred.
A Memorial Service will be held Sat. at 12 Noon in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Carl Orphanides officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Sat. 10 a.m.-12 Noon before the service. Contributions in Joan's memory may be made to Magnolia United Methodist Church, PO Box 417, Magnolia, OH 44643. Condolences may be sent to:
