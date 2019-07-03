Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Betz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Joan Betz


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Joan Betz Obituary
Marilyn Joan Betz

Age 72, of Waynesburg, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 7, 1947 in Canton, a daughter of the late Marion and Vera (Shearer) Fitzsimmons, and was a life resident of Waynesburg. Joan was a 1965 graduate of Sandy Valley High School and was a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane "Tookie" Domer. Joan is survived by her husband, Robert L. Betz, with whom she would have celebrated their 52nd Wedding Anniversary on July 29th; two daughters, Debra Betz, and Kay (Steve) Conley; three grandchildren Victoria and Cassandra Conley, and Jake Kent; one sister and one brother, Jean Robertson and Dale "Sonny" Fitzsimmons, and several nieces and nephews, including Amy Hughes, Kim Pence, and Mitch Domer, who were very special to her, and her faithful dog, Fred.

A Memorial Service will be held Sat. at 12 Noon in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Carl Orphanides officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Sat. 10 a.m.-12 Noon before the service. Contributions in Joan's memory may be made to Magnolia United Methodist Church, PO Box 417, Magnolia, OH 44643. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now