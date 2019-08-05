|
|
Marilyn K. Paul
Age 76, of Canton died August 3, 2019 in Aultman Hospital following a brief illness. Born August 2, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a 1961 graduate of Canton McKinley High School.
Marilyn was formerly employed by Giant Eagle at Washington Square for 15 years. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church where she assisted with the food outreach ministry.
Preceded in death by her mother, Mary (Hartshorn) Vess; those who raised her, Walter and Ella Strobelt; her husband, William M. Paul Jr. in 2006; a sister Annie; two brothers, Harry and Herb. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, William M. III and Holly Paul, Timothy and Michelle Paul, Christian and Allison Paul; nine grandchildren, Samantha, Jessica, Trenton, Trevor, Brandon (Tori), Addison, Paige, Lexi and Abigail Paul; a great grandson, Tandon Paul; an expectant great grandson, Roman Paul; a very special friend Gerry Morgan.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 11:00 am in Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7707 Market Ave N., Canton, OH 44721, with Pastor Kip Smith officiating. Interment in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call Tuesday from 5 – 8 pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday from 10 – 11 am.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2019