MARILYN K. PAUL

MARILYN K. PAUL Obituary
Marilyn K. Paul

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 11:00 am in Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7707

Market Ave N., Canton, OH 44721, with Pastor Kip Smith officiating. Interment in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call (TONIGHT) Tuesday from 5 – 8 pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday from 10 – 11 am.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 6, 2019
