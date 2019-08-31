|
|
Marilyn K. Slesnick
age 77 of Canton, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 in her home. She was born February 7, 1942 in Canton to Albert and Ida (Levin) Cherkasly. Marilyn was a member of Shaaray Torah Synagogue, Hadassah and the former Canton Jewish Community Center. A 1960 graduate of McKinley High School, she then attended The Ohio State University. She worked as a nurse and secretary to Dr. Howard Ickes for several years. In Canton, she was a member of both Arrowhead and Glenmoor Country Clubs. While spending winters in West Palm Beach, Florida, she and her husband, Robert, were members of Ibis Country Club. She enjoyed playing golf, tennis, Mahjong and Canasta; all while managing to be an accomplished shopper. She and Robert, along with cousins Bernie and Sharon Friedman, shared many vacations together over the years. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert; sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Margaret Slesnick of Bath, Ohio, Scott and Erica Slesnick of North Canton, Ohio; brother Ronald (Kathy) Cherkasly of Boston, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Alec and Madeleine of Bath, Melanie and Corinne of North Canton; beloved aunt Charlotte Art of New York; dear cousins Sandy (Michael) Hermanoff of Michigan, Bernie (Sharon) Friedman of Utah, Barbara (Kent) Mueller of California, Doree Hafner, Jeannie Defazio and Debra Carnes, all of Canton, Ohio.
It is with profound gratitude that we thank Joyce (Jerry) Ortman, Gail (Ted) Goldman, Ruth (Bob) Altman, Eileen (Irv) Dinn, Harline Goldberg and other devoted friends both in and out of town for the time spent and love shared with Marilyn through the years. Thank you to all the support staff we had: the team from Visiting Angels, especially Tammy Romanotto, Jennifer Taylor, Christina Mayle and Micala Gorfido, who provided care and compassion while taking care of Marilyn; and Joyce Bella along with the staff from Aultman Hospice.
Funeral services will be Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Shaaray Torah Synagogue with Cantor Bruce Braun officiating. Internment will be in Canton Hebrew Cemetery. Contributions can be made in Marilyn's honor and memory to either Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047; or Shaaray Torah Synagogue, 432 30th St. NW, Canton, OH 44709.
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Canton
330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Aug. 31, 2019