Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Kempthorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn "Lynn" Kempthorn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn "Lynn" Kempthorn Obituary
Marilyn "Lynn" Kempthorn

Together Again

Age 85, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 3, 2019. Born in Dayton, she had lived in Canton most of her life. She was a graduate of The Ohio State University, member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and a former member of the Junior League of Canton.

Preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Kempthorn and sister, Virginia Hays. Survived by her daughter, Dana (Jud) Parker; sons, James (Rebecca) Kempthorn and Eric (Terri) Kempthorn; and eight grandchildren.

Services are private with burial in North Lawn Cemetery. Please no flowers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.