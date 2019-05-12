|
Marilyn "Lynn" Kempthorn
Together Again
Age 85, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 3, 2019. Born in Dayton, she had lived in Canton most of her life. She was a graduate of The Ohio State University, member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and a former member of the Junior League of Canton.
Preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Kempthorn and sister, Virginia Hays. Survived by her daughter, Dana (Jud) Parker; sons, James (Rebecca) Kempthorn and Eric (Terri) Kempthorn; and eight grandchildren.
Services are private with burial in North Lawn Cemetery. Please no flowers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019