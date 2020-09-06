Marilyn L. (Latimer) Hawk
age 90, died Friday. She was a life resident of Canton, attended Timken Vocational High School and was retired from Monarch Rubber.
Preceded in death by her husband, Edgar "Ed" Hawk, parents, William "Cy" and Bessie Latimer and a brother, Jack Latimer. Survived by her sisters, Doris Roger Riddick of Merritt Island, Florida and Wanda Marshall of Massillon and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330 456-7375)