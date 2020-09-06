1/1
Marilyn L. (Latimer) Hawk
Marilyn L. (Latimer) Hawk

age 90, died Friday. She was a life resident of Canton, attended Timken Vocational High School and was retired from Monarch Rubber.

Preceded in death by her husband, Edgar "Ed" Hawk, parents, William "Cy" and Bessie Latimer and a brother, Jack Latimer. Survived by her sisters, Doris Roger Riddick of Merritt Island, Florida and Wanda Marshall of Massillon and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330 456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lamiell Funeral Home

1 entry
September 5, 2020
Our hearts go out to you in the loss of your Sister, Marilyn. We will always remember her sweet smile. We are hopeful your cherished memories will comfort you today and in the days ahead. Until you meet again. Sincerely, Pamela and Jim from Brookdale Canton.
Pamela
Friend
