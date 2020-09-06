Marilyn L. (Latimer) Hawkage 90, died Friday. She was a life resident of Canton, attended Timken Vocational High School and was retired from Monarch Rubber.Preceded in death by her husband, Edgar "Ed" Hawk, parents, William "Cy" and Bessie Latimer and a brother, Jack Latimer. Survived by her sisters, Doris Roger Riddick of Merritt Island, Florida and Wanda Marshall of Massillon and several nieces and nephews.Friends may call Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330 456-7375)