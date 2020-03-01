|
Marilyn Lou Tarbet
age 79, of Minerva, passed away at her home to a better place on Friday, February 28, 2020. Marilyn was born in Millersburg, Ohio on August 28, 1940 to John and Dorothy (Selzer) Conrad. She was their only daughter and second child. Marilyn graduated from Millersburg High School (West Homes) in 1958. She was a 30+ year employee of the Columbia Gas Company in Millersburg, Minerva, and Alliance. She had a fabulous gift for sewing and pie making. She spent her golden years reading, gardening, completing puzzles, crocheting, and doting over her grandchildren. Marilyn was a volunteer for the American Red Cross and for Community Meals.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Cindy Hardy of Minerva; her son, Kyle (Brenda) Reed of North Canton; her granddaughters: Courtney Hardy, Chelsea Hardy, and Amanda (Charlie) Reed; a grandson, Kevin Reed; a brother, Kenneth (Mary) Conrad; and a host of nieces. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Lee Tarbet.
Funeral services will be held at the Chapel in East Lawn Cemetery, East Line Street, Minerva, Ohio, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Brittany Hesson of First Presbyterian Church of Minerva officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bartley Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Minerva Community Meals, 204 Edgewood Drive, Minerva OH 44657 or Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E., Uniontown OH 44685. Friends may express their condolences on our website:
www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Bartley, 330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020