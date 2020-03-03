|
Marilyn Lou Tarbet
Funeral services will be held at the Chapel in East Lawn Cemetery, East Line Street, Minerva, Ohio, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Brittany Hesson of First Presbyterian Church of Minerva officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bartley Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Minerva Community Meals, 204 Edgewood Drive, Minerva OH 44657 or Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E., Uniontown OH 44685. Friends may express their condolences on our website:
www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Bartley, 330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2020