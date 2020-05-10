Marilyn Louise (Spindler) Kittoe
1929 - 2020
Marilyn Louise Spindler Kittoe

age 91, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Jackson Ridge Rehabilitation and Care. She was born April 3, 1929 in St. Louis County, Minnesota to Clifford and Adrienne (Latham) Spindler. She is a graduate of Canton Business College and while there met her husband, George E. Kittoe who preceded her in death in 2019 after 69 years of marriage. Marilyn spent her early career in the medical assistant field and then returned home to raise her family. She enjoyed horseback riding, bowling, water and snow skiing, and especially tending to her many German Shepherds over the years.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother Clifford (Bud) Spindler and daughter, Lisa A. Kittoe. She is survived by nephew Eric Spindler, her son David (Cindy) Kittoe; grandchildren Dana (David) Rohr, Jeffrey Kittoe, Matthew Barkie, and Shannon Hoagland; great grandchildren Carson Barkie and Graysen Hoagland.

Private family services have been conducted and burial has taken place at North Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Humane Society.

Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
