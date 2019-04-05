Marilyn Louise Young



81, of Brewster, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at her home. She was born in Brewster on February 22, 1938, to the late Walter A. and Ellen (Harrold) Young and had lived her entire life in Brewster. She retired from Nickles Bakery following 40 years of service. She supported the care and rescue of many animal organizations all of her life. She enjoyed drawing in her younger years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Alfred and Lois Young; and a half-brother, James Roenbaugh.



She is survived by nieces and nephews, Timothy (Deborah) Young of Massillon and their children, Jenna and Joseph, Debra (Carl) Orphanides of Magnolia, and their children Angela and Andrew, Jonathan (Margie) Young of Brewster, and their children, Kathleen and Laura and Dawn (Mark) Schroeder of Massillon and their children Danielle and Nathaniel, Candice (Josh) Daniels of Canton and their children Jacqueline, Cameron and Morgan and Jodi (Robert) Daradici of Arizona.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with Pastor Carl Orphanides officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmot. Friends may call on Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.



Spidell – Brewster



330-767-3737



www.spidellfuneralhome.com Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary