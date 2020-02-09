Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Cobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn M. Cobb


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn M. Cobb Obituary
Marilyn M. Cobb

74 of Canal Fulton, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 after a four year battle with cancer. Born on May 10, 1945 in Quincy, IL to the late Donald Harrigan and Florence Medaris, she had been an area resident for the past 35 years. Marilyn enjoyed boating, water skiing, swimming, traveling and gardening. She loved animals and especially spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Donna White. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James Edward Cobb; son, Thomas Coruch; daughter, Tammy (Mike) Gatrell; one grandson; brother, Ron Harrigan; nephews, Christopher and Alexander White; stepchildren, Debbie Lazar, James Cobb Jr.; sisters-in-law, Terry Plale, Shawn Lacy, Kathryn Lee and numerous other relatives and friends.

Per her wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -