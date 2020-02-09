|
Marilyn M. Cobb
74 of Canal Fulton, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 after a four year battle with cancer. Born on May 10, 1945 in Quincy, IL to the late Donald Harrigan and Florence Medaris, she had been an area resident for the past 35 years. Marilyn enjoyed boating, water skiing, swimming, traveling and gardening. She loved animals and especially spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Donna White. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James Edward Cobb; son, Thomas Coruch; daughter, Tammy (Mike) Gatrell; one grandson; brother, Ron Harrigan; nephews, Christopher and Alexander White; stepchildren, Debbie Lazar, James Cobb Jr.; sisters-in-law, Terry Plale, Shawn Lacy, Kathryn Lee and numerous other relatives and friends.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020