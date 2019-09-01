|
Marilyn "Jo" Miller
Age 88 of Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on August 28, 2019 in Canton. Jo was born on December 26, 1930 in Robertsville, Ohio to Glenn and Maimie Lotz. She graduated from Minerva High School, and the Canton Business College. She was a Deacon and extremely active in the Westminster United Presbyterian Church, she was a member of the Robertsville Grange and spent hours at the Grange Hall at the Stark County Fair each year. She got together frequently for lunch with the "Bloomer Girls" from Minerva High School. She was a member of the National Ski Patrol at Clearfork in Mansfield. She played the piano, loved gardening, doing puzzles, sending cards to friends, watching McKinley Bulldogs and OSU Football, ballroom dancing, and having lunch with her friends. Her prize possession was a Hoya plant her mother brought back in the 1950's from a vacation in Florida.
Jo is preceded by her parents; her husband, Donald Eugene Miller in 1971; grandson, Caleb Mayle in 2014; sister, Evelyn Freeborn; and brother, Wendell Lotz. She is survived by her children, Lori (Dave) Guertal, Todd Miller, Lisa (Russ Burrier) Mayle, David "Bert" (Leann Powell) Miller, grandchildren, Toby, Tabitha, Stephanie, John, Zack, Rachel, Jake, and Abi; great grandchildren, Cameron, Angel, Tyler, Mason, Kloe, Kaleb, Sofie, and Jackson; sister-in-law, Lynn Weber; brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Betty Miller; and a precious extended family too large to list.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Westminster United Presbyterian Church. A Celebration of Life will follow at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Robertsville Grange or Westminster United Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019