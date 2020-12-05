Marilyn "Wendy" Nagy
After a long and hard-fought battle with Parkinson's disease, Marilyn "Wendy" (nee Wendel and formerly Macri) Nagy, age 83, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 28th. Wendy was born in Minerva, Ohio and attended University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and was very active in politics, competitive tennis and the Canton Women's Auxiliary. Throughout her life she lived in Canton, Ohio, Norwalk, Connecticut and Naples, Florida, where she wintered the last twenty years, but she called Barrington, IL her home for over forty years. Wendy had a true passion for fashion and worked at Satin Filly, a women's clothing boutique in Barrington, IL for more than twenty years. Faith was also an important element of Wendy's life and she was a longtime, active member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Barrington, IL. Wendy's smile lit up every room she entered, enhanced by her class, style and kind heart. We want her to be remembered for her ability to laugh until she cried, her eagerness to give more than she ever received and her unending devotion to family.
Wendy is survived by her loving husband, William Nagy; her former spouse, Rocco Macri; her two daughters, Noell (Tony) Poidomani and Dayna (Scott) Imhoff; and her five grandchildren, Macray, Makenna, and Maesyn Poidomani, and Drake and Dawson Imhoff all of Barrington, IL; nephew, Frank (and Caron) Rotundo of Pompano Beach, FL; and niece, Carol Rotundo of North Canton, Ohio. She will also be greatly missed by her dear friends, Nancy Sappington of San Diego, CA and Karen Zakos of North Barrington, IL. Wendy was preceded in death by her parents, Nora and Elmer Wendel; her brother, Robert Wendel; her loving daughter, Beth Ann Macri; and her beloved cat, Bowie.
Donations can be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Barrington, IL (https://www.stmichaelsbarrington.org/give
) and/or JourneyCare (https://journeycare.org/donate/
) in Barrington, IL. A private visitation for immediate family only was held for Wendy on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Due to Covid restrictions at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, a funeral service will instead be held at Saint Anne Catholic Community for immediate family and close friends on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a committal service taking place at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. To view a live stream of Wendy's funeral service, please visit the website of St. Michael's Episcopal Church at https://www.stmichaelsbarrington.org/
. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
.
Davenport Family Funeral Home, 847-550-4221